Taylor Swift gifts handmade present to newlywed pal Este Haim in new outing

  By Sidra Khan
The Eras Tour songstress steps out with her friends Sombr, Haim sisters, and Este Haim's husband Jonathan Levin in LA

Taylor Swift’s still in her “bready” era!

In a new update shared by PEOPLE on Saturday, January 10, it was reported that the Opalite singer was spotted on a delightful outing with her friends, including singer-songwriter Sombr, the Haim sisters, and Este Haim’s husband, Jonathan Levin.

For their Friday night outing, the group went to the Bird Streets Club - an exclusive private members-only restaurant and social club in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

During their meetup, the Lover crooner, who has recently been honing her baking skills, gifted her friends a special present – her handmade sourdough.

In the photos shared online, the star-studded group can be seen leaving the upscale restaurant with a carefully wrapped loaf of sourdough bread, completed with Swift’s signature handwritten labels that read "Original sourdough" and "Are you bready for it?"

Notably, this marked Taylor Swift’s first outing with her best friend, Este Haim, after her wedding with Jonathan Levin earlier this month.

The 14-time Grammy winner, who has been open about her love for baking, revealed in an August 2025 episode of her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s, New Heights podcast that after her record-breaking Eras tour ended, she had been spending a lot of her time cooking and baking at home.

“I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as, like, hobbies you could have had in the 1700s, you know? Like, I get all my granny s---. We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” she stated at the time.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker added, “The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now. I'm just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently.’”

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce via a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025, after dating for over two years.

