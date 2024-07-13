Entertainment

Kim Kardashian defies dress code at lavish $600M Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian graced extravagant Ambani wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Kim Kardashian has broken an unsaid dress code at the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday.

Her sister Khloé Kardashian also joined her among the many A-list celebrities. The wedding is taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre after five months of pre-wedding festivities costing approximately $600 million.

The Kardashians star went for traditional Indian dresses for the wedding but the SKIM founder defied the dress code.

She donned a dazzling red lehenga that was covered in tassel detailing. The star paired it with a cropped top, and a dupatta.

Kim accessorized her attire with a diamond maang tikka and two diamond necklaces.

Her choice of color raised some eyebrows as red is traditionally reserved for only brides on the wedding day.

The designer and co-founder of Sani told Brides, "In Indian culture, the woman is the one who is leaving her house and going to the man's house to be with his family.”

She explained, "It's a far bigger change for the woman than the man, so it is appropriate that she be the one commanding the most attention and wearing a bold color like red that symbolizes new life." 

