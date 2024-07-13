Entertainment

Harry Styles gives cryptic message to England football team

Harry Styles recently performed a surprise debut with Stevie Nicks in London

  by Web Desk
  July 13, 2024
Harry Styles has sent a cryptic message to the England football team ahead of the Euros 2024 final against Spain during his performance with Stevie Nicks.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker performed a surprise debut with the Fleetwood Mac singer in London.

England will play against Spain in Berlin on Sunday evening.

Harry muttered "It's coming home!" in the microphone before starting the performance with Stevie.

A source told the Mirror, "Fans went absolutely wild when they saw Harry on stage. It was a real moment. You could sense the chemistry between him and Stevie who looked thrilled to have him with her on a special night.

The insider continued, "Obviously being a football fan, Harry couldn't resist acknowledging the Euros final tomorrow. He didn't say much but it got huge cheers from the crowd."

As reported by Variety and Deadline, the Fleetwood Mac singer told her fans that she has asked Harry to join her for a duet on what would have been her late bandmate Christine McVie’s 81st birthday.

Christine passed away due to a stoke on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 79.

