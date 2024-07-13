Uncategorized

Billie Eilish reveals her criteria for ‘ideal partner’

Billie Eilish appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’ on Friday, July 12

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024


Billie Eilish is spilling the beans on what she’s seeking in a partner!

During an interview on the fresh episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date on Friday, July 12, the What Was I Made For singer opened up on the details she focuses on when it comes to choosing her partner.

Elevating “smell” on the top spot, she said, "Smell is kind of No. 1. I can get around it, but I’m definitely like— that’s the first thing I notice."

Adding more context, the songwriter emphasized her sharp sense of smell, noting that if somebody “smells good,” she likes them more.

Revealing what really sparks her interest, the Grammy winner said, "What turns me on? Passion dude. It’s all about passion.”

“I get absolutely insane,” told the Wildflower singer, explaining that she tends to get a bit crazy when it comes to her crushes.

The singer went on to reveal how no one she had a crush on felt the same way about her, which was kind of demoralizing and sad.

“All I do is crush on people, all I do. When I don’t have a crush, life feels so empty,” she said.

Billie Eilish, who released her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft in May 2024, has previously dated rapper Brandon Adams, aka 7:AMP, and the Reflections singer Jess Rutherford.

