Alia Bhatt reimages century- old fuchsia pink saree for Ambani wedding

Bollywood’s darling Alia Bhatt slipped in a 160-year-old silk saree at the Ambani wedding!
The Heart of Stone actress pulled out an antic Ashavali saree from Manish Malhotra’s archival collection for the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the superstar dropped a glimpse flaunting her ethnic saree to perfection.
“ brb celebrating love in my century old pallu,” Bhatt captioned her carousel.
Styled by the celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the vibrant saree was paired with an embellished champagne gold strapless blouse which had a dipped neckline.
Crafted with iridescent fuchsia pink, the pallu featured real zari work, an ode to the time-honored techniques and textiles of India.
Bhatt’s accessories were equally grand and alluring from a Jaipur-based brand Sunita Shekhawata.
She donned their Padmapriya necklace, earrings, maangtika and bangles.
The choker necklace set is handmade with a 22-karat gold which featured radiant uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds.
She sported a sleek bun wrapped in a gajra to top off her look but in the makeup department the Brahmastra star opted for the signature glowy, minimalistic look with peach and bronze hues that shimmered over her eyes.
Her mascara-laden lashes and her glossy, peachy-nude pout gave her glam a fresh and youthful touch.
The grand Ambani wedding was the perfect occasion to bring back this magnificent saree .
Alia Bhatt graced the glitzy wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with her beloved husband Ranbir Kapoor, who sported a clean-shaven look for the night.