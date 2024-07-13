Entertainment

Alia Bhatt reimages century- old fuchsia pink saree for Ambani wedding

Alia Bhatt donned an antic saree from Manish Malhotra's archival collection

  • by Web Desk
  • July 13, 2024
Alia Bhatt donned an antic saree from Manish Malhotras archival collection
Alia Bhatt donned an antic saree from Manish Malhotra's archival collection 

Bollywood’s darling Alia Bhatt slipped in a 160-year-old silk saree at the Ambani wedding!

The Heart of Stone actress pulled out an antic Ashavali saree from Manish Malhotra’s archival collection for the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the superstar dropped a glimpse flaunting her ethnic saree to perfection.

“ brb celebrating love in my century old pallu,” Bhatt captioned her carousel.


Styled by the celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the vibrant saree was paired with an embellished champagne gold strapless blouse which had a dipped neckline.

Crafted with iridescent fuchsia pink, the pallu featured real zari work, an ode to the time-honored techniques and textiles of India.

Bhatt’s accessories were equally grand and alluring from a Jaipur-based brand Sunita Shekhawata.

She donned their Padmapriya necklace, earrings, maangtika and bangles.

The choker necklace set is handmade with a 22-karat gold which featured radiant uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds.

She sported a sleek bun wrapped in a gajra to top off her look but in the makeup department the Brahmastra star opted for the signature glowy, minimalistic look with peach and bronze hues that shimmered over her eyes.

Her mascara-laden lashes and her glossy, peachy-nude pout gave her glam a fresh and youthful touch.

The grand Ambani wedding was the perfect occasion to bring back this magnificent saree .

Alia Bhatt graced the glitzy wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with her beloved husband Ranbir Kapoor, who sported a clean-shaven look for the night. 

NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies

NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies
Harry Styles gives cryptic message to England football team

Harry Styles gives cryptic message to England football team
Kim Kardashian defies dress code at lavish $600M Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian defies dress code at lavish $600M Ambani wedding
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts

Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts

Entertainment News

Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Harry Styles gives cryptic message to England football team
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Kim Kardashian defies dress code at lavish $600M Ambani wedding
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Margot Robbie flaunts baby bump at Wimbledon
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Patrick Mahomes’ mom reveals Travis Kelce's sweet nickname for her
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Zendaya to kick off 'Euphoria' S3 filming in January 2025
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Matthew Perry death case sees major development: Deets Inside
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Here’s why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez serious about selling home
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks surprise fans with 'Landslide' duet
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Alec Baldwin reacts emotionally as judge drops 'Rust' manslaughter charges
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Eminem delivers blunt critique of Sean 'Diddy' Combs past in three songs
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Arjun Kapoor's candid conversation with paps goes viral : Watch
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra turn fashion inspiration with wedding OOTD