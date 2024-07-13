Entertainment

Anant -Radhika wedding: Jacqueline Fernandez glimmers in all gold for the grand night

  by Web Desk
  July 13, 2024
Jacqueline Fernandez chose a golden look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on Friday!

The superstar stunned in Anamika Khanna’s shimmery designer outfit for the royal evening, leaving millions gushing.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the Mrs. Serial Killer actress took followers through her exquisite look on the big day.

In the caption of her post she congratulated the Ambani couple and sent blessings as they begin a new chapter of their life, “Wishing lots of love and happiness to Anant and Radhika.”


She wore a gold lehenga choli with fine embroidery on the dress and paired it with heavy traditional jewelry.

Fernandez's nude makeup look was in sharp contrast to her mascara-laden lashes. 

Shortly after offering a close-up glimpse into her extravagant dress, her die-hard fans rushed to the comments section and poured love.

“ Such a beauty,” one person wrote.

Another in awe of her look commented, “ You look stunning.”

“ My lady,” the third penned.

“ Your beauty is so mesmerizing,” the fourth gushed.

To note, the Cirkus star kept a low public profile since getting embroiled in a money-laundering case worth RS 200 crore involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has lately been spending alone time with her books, made an eye-popping appearance at the grand Ambani wedding post being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. 

