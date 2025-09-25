'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz

Star Trek legend William Shatner, was the subject of conflicting reports after the claims he was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency.
On Thursday, the Boston Legal star agency denied the reports that Shatner was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency.
According to the statement from Shatner’s agency, the actor is doing well amid the health woes rumours.
The clarification came after multiple reports revealed that the 94-year-old actor was taken to a hospital on Wednesday following an issue with his blood sugar while at his Los Angeles home.
According to insiders, he dialed emergency services when the incident happened, prompting a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance to respond.
TMZ reported that he was allegedly admitted to a local hospital for check-ups, with insiders noting he is now “resting comfortably” and “doing “good.”
The report came amid Shatner having multiple acting projects in the pipeline and attending fan events, including a panel at Dragon Con in Atlanta only last month.
The incident also followed Shatner’s revelation last year that he had struggled and beaten stage four melanoma.
Notably, his love life also faced speculation just last month when remarriage rumors sparked as his fourth ex-wife Elizabeth Martin, who at 66 is nearly three decades his junior, split from him in 2019 but reunited with him during the COVID-19 pandemic.