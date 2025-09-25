'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer 

Netflix has officially released a thrilling trailer for A House of Dynamite, a political film directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow.
The nerve-wracking film is all set for a theatrical release on October 10, 2025, followed by Netflix release - which is slated on October 24, 2025.
Bigelow is one of the most successful directors, who has already accomplished multiple milestones. She won the Academy Award for Best Director, partnered with screenwriter Noah Oppenheim (Jackie), who is a co-producer as well.
The producers include All Quiet on the Western Front, Bigelow, and Oppenheim, with executive producers Sarah Bremner and Brian Bell.
A House of Dynamite cast includes Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, Jonah Hauer-King, Jared Harris, and more.
The video trailer for A House of Dynamite shows a gripping political thriller, featuring explosive actions, government secrecy, and intensified global tensions.
It follows the U.S. Defense Department as it confronts the emerging missile crisis triggered by the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the Pacific ocean, posing a significant threat to the country.
With a star-studded cast and explosive premise, A House of Dynamite is set to capture tremendous attraction from the streamers and become the major fall release of Netflix.