Home / Entertainment

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer

'A House of Dynamite' cast includes Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |

'A House of Dynamite' set to hit Netflix on THIS date: Watch trailer 


Netflix has officially released a thrilling trailer for A House of Dynamite, a political film directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow.

The nerve-wracking film is all set for a theatrical release on October 10, 2025, followed by Netflix release - which is slated on October 24, 2025.

Bigelow is one of the most successful directors, who has already accomplished multiple milestones. She won the Academy Award for Best Director, partnered with screenwriter Noah Oppenheim (Jackie), who is a co-producer as well.

The producers include All Quiet on the Western Front, Bigelow, and Oppenheim, with executive producers Sarah Bremner and Brian Bell.

A House of Dynamite cast includes Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Tracy Letts, Jonah Hauer-King, Jared Harris, and more.

The video trailer for A House of Dynamite shows a gripping political thriller, featuring explosive actions, government secrecy, and intensified global tensions.

It follows the U.S. Defense Department as it confronts the emerging missile crisis triggered by the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the Pacific ocean, posing a significant threat to the country.

With a star-studded cast and explosive premise, A House of Dynamite is set to capture tremendous attraction from the streamers and become the major fall release of Netflix.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims
Ray J trying to build a case against Kardashians clan? Deets inside

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner’s agency breaks silence on his hospitalization buzz
William Shatner was allegedly rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed

Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed
Kim Kardashian explains how her mother set her up years ago on Jimmy Fallon show

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release
The 'Titanic' star has been spending time in N.Y.C. in recent days to promote One Battle After Another

Pete Davidson makes rare comment on Pedro Pascal’s fame

Pete Davidson makes rare comment on Pedro Pascal’s fame
American comedian and actor shares his thoughts on Pedro Pascal popularity and fatherhood status

Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in court to fight prostitution charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in court to fight prostitution charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers are set to request the reversal of his charges in the latest court appearance

D4vd's career takes another hit amid rumours of deceased teen at his concert

D4vd's career takes another hit amid rumours of deceased teen at his concert
D4vd has already cancelled the rest of his world tour amid the investigation into the teen's death

Mariah Carey gets real about love life, co-parenting with Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey gets real about love life, co-parenting with Nick Cannon
Grammy winner addresses dating rumours with Anderson .Paak and Nick Cannon in a new interview

Sean Combs gives exciting update from jail amid new assault allegations

Sean Combs gives exciting update from jail amid new assault allegations
American rapper and businessman to start something for his jail inmates

Michael Jackson accusers' explosive demands over alleged abuse revealed

Michael Jackson accusers' explosive demands over alleged abuse revealed
The King of Pop was accused of sexually abusing two men when they were minors in a bombshell 2019 documentary

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence as mom Victoria plans 'attack' on Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence as mom Victoria plans 'attack' on Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham sends cunning message to Beckhams amid Victoria’s tell-all interview rumours

Emma Watson shares rare insight into strained relationship with JK Rowling

Emma Watson shares rare insight into strained relationship with JK Rowling
'Harry Potter' star reflects on her relationship with JK Rowling and seven-year acting break