Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in court to fight prostitution charges

Nearly three months after he was found guilty on prostitution charges, Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to appear in court to request the reversal of his conviction.
On Thursday, September 25, the music mogul's legal team will argue to overturn his conviction on 2 federal counts of the Mann Act, for which he is currently awaiting sentence.
Diddy's lawyers are asking Judge Arun Subramanian to change Diddy's Mann Act conviction to an acquittal or give him a new trial, while the federal prosecutors remain opposed to both suggestions.
Combs, who has been held in a Brooklyn jail for more than a year, was convicted in July on two counts of transporting people across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.
The jury acquitted him of sex trafficking the women and running a racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charges in the case.
Diddy's attorneys previously claimed that he made no money off prostitution and insisted the Mann Act is usually designed for going after people running sex rings.
They also stated that the disgraced musician never had sex with the male sex workers and never directly arranged for their transportation across state lines.
His attorneys said that Diddy was merely a voyeur and amateur pornographer who enjoyed recording his ex-girlfriends having sex.
In a hearing at Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday, the defence is expected to fight with prosecutors over the conviction, just over a week before Sean Combs is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3.