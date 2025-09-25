Pete Davidson makes rare comment on Pedro Pascal’s fame

Pete Davidson has recently showed support to fellow actor Pedro Pascal after online criticism.
The Pickup actor talked about internet’s negative attitude towards celebrity as one day, they become fan-favourite and the next day, they are being told to step down.
Pedro, who gained popularity with his breakout roles in The Mandalorian, The Last of Us and other blockbusters, has lately faced social media backlash for “overexposure”.
Interestingly, Pete described this trend as “unfair and short-sighted” during an appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von.
But the conversation took a sharp turn when Pete and podcast host touched on Hollywood’s tendency to build stars up, only to tear them down just as fast.
Gushing about Pedro, Pete said, “He’s worked so hard, he’s been a struggling actor and everyone’s like ‘daddy!’... and then a year later he’s like in everything now because he’s big and everyone’s like ‘go away’.”
“You’ve got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame,” pointed out 31-year-old comedian and actor.
Pete added, “It’s like we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn [on them].”
Elsewhere in the interview, the Bupkis star expressed his hopes for fatherhood journey.
“I’m just super stoked to give this kid a happy childhood and be reliable,” said Pete, who welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.
He added, “I just want my kid to not have the same troubles I had and fears and insecurities and just be there and be like a solid rock.”