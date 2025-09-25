Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner in trouble after Ray J’s shocking claims

Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner have recently landed in trouble after Ray J made some shocking new claims.
The R&B singer, who is known for notorious 2007 sex tape with the reality star, revealed that he’s working with the feds to build a RICO case against Kim and her mother.
Ray even likened the case to the one that took down Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs earlier this year.
“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” said the 44-year-old singer while speaking with Chrisean Rock during a recent livestream on X.
One Wish crooner also shared that he’s on the news every day.
“I’m gonna say a lot of things. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds are coming. There’s nothing I can do about it,” stated Ray.
Before concluding, he added, “It’s worse than Diddy.”
For now, the singer hasn’t provided any evidence or detail to support his claims.
For those unversed, RICO cases fall under the “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act” a law often used to go after “organised crime syndicates and drug cartels”.
This isn’t the first time Ray has hinted at such accusations.
Earlier in May, Ray tried to navigate attention to a potential case against American Horror Story actress and her mother amid RICO charges against Sean at the time.
“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said in TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial.
Meanwhile, Sean was reportedly found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in a federal trial back in July.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 3.