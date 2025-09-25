Kim Kardashian justifies painful lip tattoo despite personal beliefs

Kim Kardashian has revealed a painful-looking tattoo inked inside her lip, which she got to mark a major milestone in her life.
On Wednesday, The Kardashians star flashed the inking when on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
However, Kim revealed that it was never a goal she had for herself to get inked before she got the tattoo.
"I was well-known for always saying, 'You should never put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,'" she told Fallo.
While the host reflected on Kim’s remark that she "would never get a tattoo" and that was the phrase she would use to defend herself.
She mentioned, "Tattoos were against my ethos," adding, "I got it in my mouth so that no one would see it, but I got it with all my friends — an infinity symbol, all of my girls came to support."
Kim pulled down her lip to reveal the black ink for Fallon and the cameras, before he asked if it hurt, prompting an unexpected reply, saying,"It didn't! I have a really high pain tolerance.”
Given the tattoo’s placement inside her mouth, the comedian questioned if she ever forgets it exists.”
"I do. It's so funny because sometimes I'll be flossing and then I'll see something dark in my mouth and I'll be like, 'Oh my God, what is that!" she said, adding, "And then I'm like, 'Oh wait, that's just my tattoo'," she said, relieved.
Notably, Kim already showcased the tattoo before on her series The Kardashians in 2023.
She appeared on her reality show having her hair done by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton.