Kris Jenner’s unusual matchmaking attempt for Kim Kardashian revealed

Kim Kardashian explains how her mother set her up years ago on Jimmy Fallon show

  • By Madiha Akhtar
  • |
Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about her mother Kris Jenner’s rare matchmaking skills.

The SKIMS cofounder recalled how momager once set her up on a blind date but told her it was a business meeting with a television executive.

“It was before we even had Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” began the 44-year-old during her latest appearance on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 24.

The American Horror Story actress said that it was this “TV executive and she told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date”.

Kim mentioned that Kris sent her to The Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles to meet the mystery man.

The reality star pointed out that she started talking about her professional goals with that particular man.

“I had a résumé on me! Five minutes in, I realised what was up [so] I, like, put it in my purse,” admitted the All’s Fair star.

Kim shared that she didn’t like her mother idea of setting her up without her knowledge.

She continued, “I don’t think he ever knew until, like, years and years later,” referring to her blind date.

When host asked, “No chemistry?” to which Kim responded, “No.”

Kris in the audience started sharing her side of the story during the show.

“He totally knew [it was a date] because he was also an Emmy award-winning producer,” added the momager.

