Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release

The 'Titanic' star has been spending time in N.Y.C. in recent days to promote One Battle After Another

  By Javeria Ahmed
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti step out ahead of 'One Battle After Another' release

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted sharing a rare public display of affection with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

On Tuesday, the Titanic star and the Italian model, 27, were photographed while enjoying a rare PDA as they strolled hand-in-hand while shopping in New York City.

The couple were both dressed casually as they made an outing to a gift shop ahead of a short detour to a dessert café.

DiCaprio and Ceretti looked in a happy mood during their outing after recently celebrating their second anniversary as a couple in August.

For their laid-back outing, The Wolf Of The Wall Street wore a dark grey hoodie adorned with a flame print on the sleeves.

DiCaprio paired his casual look with blue shorts as he completed his look with a pair of chunky white trainers, holding a brown shopping bag.

The Inception star made a subtle try to maintain anonymity, shielding his face with a mask and a black baseball cap.

Ceretti exuded elegance as she wore a white long-sleeve top and black wide-leg trousers.

She completed her look with a pair of black leather loafers and toted her essentials in a black leather shoulder bag, featuring a gold chain strap.

Notably, the recent outing came amid DiCaprio is in New York as he’s busy promoting his new movie One Battle After Another ahead of its Friday, September 26 release date.

