Ed Sheeran shares how he learned about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025

  By Javeria Ahmed
Ed Sheeran has revealed he learned about close friend Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on Instagram, just like everyone else.

Ahead of the Shape of You singer's performance at SiriuxSM Small Stage Series concert in New York City on Wednesday, Andy Cohen asked, “How did you find out about the engagement?”

Sheeran replied, “Instagram,” while Cohen expressed his disbelief, saying, “Instagram? Like everyone else? You didn’t even get a DM in advance?”

The Photograph singer confirmed, “No.”

When quizzed about the Lover singer’s album, wedding, and more, he didn’t budge, giving the same single-word answer each time.

To note, Swift and Kelce, both 35, got engaged in August.

They announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from a floral-filled garden proposal.

The NFL star proposed to his lady love the Blank Space singer with an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring he designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the post, which was set to one of Swift’s songs about her partner So High School.

It is reported that the duo will tie the knot “next summer in Rhode Island” because Swift is reportedly “in a hurry to have children.”

