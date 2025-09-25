Home / Entertainment

Mariah Carey gets real about love life, co-parenting with Nick Cannon

Grammy winner addresses dating rumours with Anderson .Paak and Nick Cannon in a new interview

  • By Madiha Akhtar
Mariah Carey has recently set her record straight on dating rumours with Anderson .Paak in a new interview.

The Merry Christmas singer opened up about relationship status with Anderson after they sparked romance speculations in December 2024 when they were seen holding hands in Aspen, Colorado.

While speaking with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Mariah talked about reaching out to the fellow singer for her upcoming track, Play This Song.

Sharing reason for selecting Anderson for the duet, the Grammy Winner replied, “He’s brilliant. He’s a really great artist.”

Gayle then showed the photographs featuring the singer and Anderson holding hands, to which Mariah said in casual manner, “He just likes to hold my hand. He just grabs my hand.”

“I don’t know what he’s doing but he’s in a handholding club. That’s what it is,” quipped the 56-year-old, who is currently busy promoting her new album, Here for It All, after seven years.

The interviewer pointed out that Anderson was spotted with Mariah at Christmas, hinting that their relationship isn’t all platonic.

“Well, they better know that it’s something special. It’s Christmas. He enjoyed it,” stated the Obsessed crooner.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mariah made rare comment on Nick Cannon over his co-parenting skills.

When Gayle asked how she managed co-parenting her 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Nick.

“I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him, because he can just be in his own world,” clearly said the songstress.

Before concluding, Mariah added, “No offense to him.”

