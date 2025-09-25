Late Liam Payne’s affection for ex-Cheryl shines in emotional resurfaced clip

Late Liam Payne's deep bond with his ex-partner Cheryl is revealed as fans reshared a touching throwback video of the star.
A heartfelt clip shared by fans has highlighted the One Direction alum’s deep affection for ex-partner Cheryl, who was later entrusted with overseeing the Liam’s estate after his passing.
Prior to the first anniversary of Liam's passing, a clip of the singer in a 2019 documentary with Ant Middleton has been reposted on TikTok.
The Night Changes singer said, “At this stage in my life, what even is normal anymore. For the majority of it, my life's really abnormal, so why would that be any different?”
Upon asking whether he and Cheryl still “get on,” Liam added, “We genuinely get on, for sure. There's so many different parallels from life we can draw with each other, that I think help us in our situation.”
The late singer noted, “I just hope she's happy, more than anything. She deserves it, she's worked really hard. She's a great Mum.”
He also shared that Cheryl just needed to seek happiness in the right places, speaking fondly of Cheryl, confessing she’s “always supported him,” and he still wishes to protect her.
Liam added, “I was just worried that I would not be enough, to look after the both of them, do you know what I mean? That's so important to me, and I slowly but surely.”
He said that although he and Cheryl are no longer together, she remains deeply important to him, always supportive and understanding of what he goes through.
The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed son Bear, eight, the following year, before splitting in 2018.
Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after an accidental fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.