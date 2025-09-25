D4vd's career takes another hit amid rumours of deceased teen at his concert

D4vd's career has taken another hit as the authorities continue to investigate the teen's death as a homicide.
Since the discovery of Celeste Rivas' body in the Tesla trunk registered under his name in early September, D4vd's reputation has plunged into further controversy.
After the Romantic Homicide singer cancelled the rest the shows from his US tour, and removed the ticketing of the European and UK leg, he was also snubbed from a key Olympic athlete.
Alysa Liu, the 2025 World Championship figure skater, has announced that she will not be using his music amid the disturbing case.
Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 24, she penned,"As many of you know, I recently debuted a new short program for the '25-'26 season."
"However, in light of recent news, my team & I are confidently pursuing a different direction that aligns with my values & just my overall ethos," the 20-year-old noted.
The figure skater was set to skate to This is How it Feels by D4vd and Icelandic artist Laufey in her short programme leading up to the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.
Celeste Rivas had been missing since April 2024 and her body was found abandoned in an impound lot in LA, a day after her 15th birthday.
The overall case has garnered online attention due to speculated links between D4vd and Celeste fuelled by alleged pieces of evidence, including private social media posts and the singer's online presence.
Moreover, Alysa's dropped the bombshell news amid the rumours of Celeste attending a D4vd concert last month.
A viral video showed a woman who looked like her in the crowd just weeks before her decomposed body was found in the trunk of a car owned by the singer.
However, TMZ shared that a source close to the matter has cleared up the fact that the woman was not Celeste.
The girl in the video had hair that looked similar to clicks of the deceased teen and she was also wearing a black tube top, which police said the teen was wearing when her body was discovered.
Notably, Celeste Rivas' body was recently handed back to her family, who shared that her funeral services will be held on October 4.