Nikki Glaser reveals she “never once” left Taylor Swift show for bathroom

Nikki Glaser, who is a pure Swiftie, has taken her fandom to the next level by attending an impressive 17 Taylor Swift concerts in just 15 months.
The comedian revealed her obsession on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 11, noting, “I was on break from tour and I was seeing Taylor Swift. That’s what I do with my free time. I was following Taylor Swift around Europe.”
“When I have weekends off from my own tour, I fly to go see her. I make efforts — I’m like a divorced dad doing his best to see his daughter,” she added.
Glaser went on to joke, “I’ve seen her 17 times in 15 months … I’m addicted. It gives me a surge of dopamine that I can’t describe, so it’s kind of either that or cocaine, and luckily, I can afford both.”
She further recalled how her boyfriend (now ex) encouraged her to attend every show she could, which turned out to be a clever ploy to get her out of town while he cheated on her.
Nevertheless, she credited Swift's music with helping her through tough times.
The comedian proudly shared that she's never left a show to use the bathroom, stating, “For whatever reason, my body is just like, ‘You’re not gonna do that right now, It’s never a dull moment.”
With the Eras Tour set to end later this year, Nikki Glaser plans to continue attending concerts, predicting her count will only keep rising.