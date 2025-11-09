Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony: Music legends honoured

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was officially inaugurated this weekend, with honoring artists who have made a lasting mark on music.
Nominees must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before induction to be eligible, and this year’s honorees earned their place.
The ceremony lasted for four-hours that aired Saturday night, is now streaming on Disney+, while a shorter primetime special starring major performances and highlights will air on ABC on January 1.
This year’s performer Category inductees include Joe Cocker, Outkast, Chubby Checker, The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Bad Company, and Cyndi Lauper.
Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa received recognition in the Musical Influence category, while Nicky Hopkins, Thom Bell, and Carol Kaye were honored for their excellent performances in music.
Lenny Waronker was awarded for the Ahmet Ertegun.
The star-studded series of presenters and performers featured Doja Cat, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, Beck, Janelle Monáe, Twenty One Pilots, Elton John, and more.
Highlights included Brandi Carlile, Taylor Momsen, and Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden tribute, Twenty One Pilots performing for The White Stripes, and a powerful Outkast tribute by Monáe and Tyler, The Creator.