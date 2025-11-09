Kris Jenner goes 007 inside her over-the-top 70th birthday bash  

Kris Jenner threw a high-profile birthday bash as she turned 70 last week.
The Kardashians star celebrated her milestone birthday on Saturday, November 8, with a James Bond-themed party.
Kris’s big day was planned and organized by one of her beloved pals, Mindy Weiss, as reported by People magazine.
The lavish party was held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion, where several Hollywood A-listers attended.
Notably, the celebrities included are Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele and Rich Paul.
For her big night, the popular socialite opted for a strapless crimson gown with ruffles that featured a train.
She completed her look with sheer black gloves and diamond drop earrings.
Insiders also reported about her look, saying, "Kris looked stunning. It was a total Old Hollywood glam."
"Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked; it was just all about celebrating Kris," the tipster noted.
The socialite's six children, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, attended the starry event.