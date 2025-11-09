Angelina Jolie's ex Billy Bob Thornton slams award shows in explosive rant 

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, has mocked several Hollywood A-listers for making awards shows controversial.
In an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience, the 70-year-old American actor and filmmaker voiced his concerns about celebrities who "inject political" messages into award shows.
Billy further noted, "I've won a couple recently, but these days I just look at it as like, oh, okay, we're gonna go over here and, you know, have some dry chicken breast and green beans, you know, and we'll listen to people get up there and pontificate about how awesome they are."
"Don't go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something, you know what I'm saying? And people would argue and say, Well, no, because I have a voice and because everybody knows me. This is a great platform for me to put this out there," he said.
Meanwhile, promoting his new drama series, Landman, he emphasized that when accepting an award, winners should acknowledge those who presented it rather than use the platform for political advocacy.
On the professional front, Landman premiered in November 2024.