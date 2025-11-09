David Beckham pays tribute to Armed Forces on Remembrance Sunday

Sir David Beckham has paid an emotional tribute to Armed Forces on Remembrance Sunday after receiving Knighthood title from King Charles.
On Sunday, November 9, the former football player posted a poignant message to mark the sombre event.
David took to Instagram and honoured the “sacrifices” of soldiers and military forces.
He wrote, “This Remembrance Sunday, I’m thinking about those who sacrificed so much for our freedom. We must give thanks to our Armed Forces and the men and women who risk their own lives to protect others every day.”
David added, “I am also thinking of those living in fear and danger in areas of conflict around the world. #LestWeForget.”
Following his heartwarming post, his fans also paid their tributes in the comment section on Remembrance Sunday.
A fan commented, “We are eighty years on from the year the Second World War ended. Lest we forget.”
Another wrote, “Never forget the ultimate price. While we honour their sacrifice, our government betrays the very freedom they fought for. UK's descent into tyranny is a hard pill to swallow.”
“It’s beautiful how you always honor the veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice! They deserve to always be supported and never forgotten,” a third noted.
David’s poignant message comes after he was knighted from Charles last week.