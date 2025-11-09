Johnny Depp celebrates big career comeback as 'Modi' premieres in USA 

Johnny Depp has made a special appearance at the premiere of his new movie, Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, in the United States of America.
On Sunday, November 9, the Pirates of the Caribbean star took to his Instagram account to drop the exclusive glimpses from the starry night.
Depp attended the screening of his directorial movie, Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness, at the Writers Guild Theatre in Los Angeles, on November 4.
The 62-year-old American actor penned a heartfelt caption for his post, "Celebrating the US Premiere of ‘Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ with Al Pacino, Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat and Bruno Gouery, November 4th at the Writers Guild Theatre in Los Angeles. Thanks so much to everyone who came out to make this evening so memorable!"
During the star-studded event, he was accompanied by Al Pacino, Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat and Bruno Gouery.
It is important to note that Modi – Three Days on the Wing revolves around the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.
The biographical drama was initially premiered on November 21, 2024.