BTS' Jimin's father celebrates his 'MUSE' release with heartwarming gesture

Jimin’s second solo album 'MUSE' set to drop on July 19

  by Web Desk
  July 13, 2024
BTS' Jimin’s father has announced a special celebration to mark the release of his son's highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE.

The announcement was made on the cafe's official Instagram account, along with a photo of the purple pen and a transparent storage box.

The caption reads, "On July 19th, we will distribute ballpoint pens to everyone who visits the Magnate Cafe as a small event.”

“After ordering a drink, we will distribute it with the drink at the pickup stand, so please refer to this and visit. It would be nice to have a cold drink and spend a special day together!" they added.

This gesture has sent waves of excitement through the BTS Army, with many praising Jimin's father for his unwavering support of his son's music career.

This is not the first time he has shown his enthusiasm, as he previously organized a similar event for Jimin's first solo album, FACE, in March 2023.

Earlier, on Parent’s Day, May 9, 2024, Jimin had sent a bouquet to his father from the military, along with a heartfelt letter.

Jimin’s upcoming album, MUSE, is set to drop on July 19, featuring the title track WHO.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, and Jimin's father's thoughtful gesture has only added to the excitement.

