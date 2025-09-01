Here’s why rapper YSL Woody gained national attention

YSL Woody, whose real name Kenneth Copeland gained imminently popularity on social media these days for his role as a witness in the high-profile YSL RICO trial .
The YSL RICO trial was a famous criminal case against members of the alleged Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, including rapper Young Thug.
He's been criticized by some in the hip-hop community after videos of his interrogations came out, with some people calling him a "snitch."
Two months ago, the American musician was arrested for reckless driving and drag racing during an Atlanta street takeover.
Recently, a video went viral on social media featuring the Atlanta rapper’s body lying on on a stree covered in blood.
The viral video, which has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, caused panic among fans who feared he had been shot.
In the clip, Woody can be seen lying still as people surround him,waiting for the help to arrive.
His video set the internet ablaze, sparking hashtags like #YSLWoody and #PrayForWoody.
A user wrote on X, “YSL Woody is in critical condition surrounded by people outside.”
Another expressed concern, “Bro, Woody’s been through it all. We need a miracle at this point.”
To note, the exact cause of YSL Woody’s incident is not confirmed yet.