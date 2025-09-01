'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis to return in new HBO series?  

Warwick Davis has reprised his role as Charms professor, Filius Flitwick, in the new HBO TV series, Harry Potter.
In a recent press release, the announcement was made that the 55-year-old English actor and television presenter will be in the upcoming show.
"The HBO Original Harry Potter television series today announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series," the statement said.
Davis has appeared in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, which began with 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2.
With this television comeback, the popular British actor became the first original film star confirmed to be starring in the series.
He also starred as Griphook, a goblin who works at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, in several of the films.
It is important to note that this update comes shortly after the cast of the new series was spotted filming on the busy streets of London a few weeks before.
The Harry Potter series is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO.