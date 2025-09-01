Home / Entertainment

Zendaya turns 29: Fans shower actress with heartwarming birthday wishes

The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' actress was born in Oakland, California


Zendaya has been trending on social media for her milestone 29th birthday.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day was born in Oakland, California on September 1.

To mark the special occasion, her fans took to social media to shower the actress and singer with love and birthday wishes, making #HappyBirthdayZendaya trending on X (formally known as Twitter).

A fan posted a picture of the Disney alum on X and penned, “Truly a generational icon like from watching her on shake it up as a kid to the absolute star she is today has been so fun.”

Another wished, “Some stars shine in roles, others shine in life. At 29, Zendaya has already become both icon and inspiration.”

A third noted, “Happy birthday, Zendaya! Another year of incredible talent and inspiring work. Wishing you all the best!”

“29??? No one has to know baby girl Damn she can pass as 18 anyday,” a diehearted fan commented.

Zendaya’s birthday wishes comes after she was spotted filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland last month for Christopher Nolan’s historical drama The Odyssey.

Christopher’s drama follow the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War.

The most-awaited film, starring A-listers including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Tom, is slated to release in 2026.

