Wendy Williams eyes new role as she plots returns to television?

American former host last appeared on TV in 2022, when her infamous show concluded its run after she took a medical leave due to health issues

Wendy Williams has reportedly aimed to take on a new role amid her anticipated return to television.

As per the latest report by Page Six, an insider revealed that the 61-year-old American former host and media personality has no plans to return to her former job as a TV host.

However, she has opted to raise awareness regarding the protection of guardianship and to advocate for those in need.

Williams is infamous for her disc jockey work before landing her own TV show focused on pop culture and rising issues.

The tipster said, "It’s just an idea, but she thinks it’s important. She wants to maybe do panels, help facilitate them and talk about how to protect families from guardianships. She wants to talk about how to get out of it, and all of the red flags."

"She wants to bring this issue to the stage," the source confirmed to the publication.

Williams' lawyer, Joe Tacopina, confirmed, "Here's the great thing about Wendy Williams - what she said to me once, more than once actually, is 'Joe, I wish I weren't in this situation." 

For those unaware, Wendy Williams has been living at a luxury assisted-living facility in New York City since being placed under court-ordered guardianship under Sabrina Morrissey in 2022. 

