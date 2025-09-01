Victoria Beckham takes subtle aim at Brooklyn in Romeo’s birthday tribute  

Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, are celebrating their middle son, Romeo Beckham, today but without their eldest one, Brooklyn Beckham, amid feud speculations.
The 51-year-old British Fashion designer and singer turned to her Instagram handle to give a sweet birthday shout out to her second eldest son, who turned 23rd on September 1st, 2025.
In the caption she subtly threw a shade while wishing Romeo for his special day, saying, "Happy birthday @romeobeckham!"
She continued, "You are our everything we love you so much," before telling him, "Your love and kindness fills our hearts every day!"
The former Spice Girl’s singer also included a snapshot of the birthday boy from their recent family vacation trip.
However, her heartwarming wish seemed a brutal jab at Brooklyn, who skipped to wish her little brother on his special day.
Instead the eldest one of Victoria and Brooklyn posted a rare snap of himself enjoying dinner with his wife, Nicola Peltz, in Beverly Hills.
It is pertinent to note that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been estranged with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s family for a past few months and have skipped several family occasions.
As the former photographer was last pictured together on Boxing Day last year, and he has seemingly not spent any time with his family in the United Kingdom since then.
Neither Victoria Beckham and David Beckham nor Romeo Beckham has commented on these ongoing speculations.