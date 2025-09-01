Home / Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death

Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her “almost” encounter with the late Princess of Wales.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 31, the 66-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana on her 28th death anniversary.

She posted a heartwarming photo of Princess Diana with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“I once almost met Princess Diana. She was to visit the set of the follow up to A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures, and we were shooting at Pinewood deep into the forest there,” Curtis began.

She went on to share, “When we finally took a break, I jumped in a golf cart and drove the mile back to the dressing room block to use the restroom. My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons and I jumped into the golf cart and by the time I got back, she was walking away and I wasn't going to chase her to tell her how much I admired her.”

The Freaky Friday star further recalled that she then sent a letter to Kensington Palace for Princess Diana the following day, expressing regret for not being there and sharing how much she admired her.

Next day, Curtis received a reply from Diana, who thanked her and expressed a wish to meet in the future.

"She died two months later," the True Lies star added.

Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

