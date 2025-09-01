Emily Blunt reflects on cultural impact of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Home / Entertainment

Emily Blunt has reflected on the cultural impact of hit film, The Devil Wears Prada.

The 42-year old actress, who stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and her brother-in-law Stanley Tucci in the 2006 movie, is set to reprise her role of Emily Charlton in the upcoming film sequel.

During a chat with Net A Porter's digital magazine PORTER, Emily opened up about the legacy of The Devil Wears Prada.

She said, “When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life it would have. This is people's nostalgia bank. They've watched it 50, 60 times – through breakups, when their parents are sick. That's what we all feel, every day: holy s**t.”

The Oppenheimer star also opened up about how she perceives fame.

Emily added, “There's this almost deep desire to be known, but there's a fear of being known because of backlash. So it's a tricky balance between really wanting people to know you, but being fearful of it, too.”

Last month, the American actress was spotted filming a scene in the New York City along with Anne.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

