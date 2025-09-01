Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39

A renowned personality of American television, Kelsey Bateman, who rose to prominence on Bret Michaels’ reality show Rock of Love, has reportedly passed away at the age of 39.
According to TMZ, Kelsey “recently” died, though the exact time and cause of death remain unknown.
Several sources suggested that the 39-year-old star “unexpectedly”passed away, with no official confirmation yet.
A glimpse into Kelsey Bateman's journey
Kelsey Bateman participated in the final season of Rock of Love with Bret Michaels at the age of 21, competing with 25 contestants for the Poison frontman’s affection.
She successfully made it to the final nine contestants, but unfortunately, was eliminated in the seventh episode after a night of heavy drinking, which the artist later confessed, leaving her “emotional.”
Kelsey admitted: "Sometimes I get drunk and lay on speed bumps, it's just you know.
“Maybe I’m not the only girl that’s got drunk and laid on a speed bump,”she added.
Bret Michaels told her he didn’t believe life on the road suited her, adding that he needed to make the decision of her exit.
After the show ended in 2009, Kelsey moved out of the spotlight but reportedly remained in touch with some castmates.
The news of her sudden demise reminded fans of the old reality TV show and since sharing tributes online, with many expressing condolences.