Millie Bobby Brown posts first-ever photo of baby daughter on Instagram: SEE

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a first-ever photo of her newly adopted daughter.
On Monday, September 1, the Stranger Things actress took to her Instagram account to share a peek into her life as a new mom while looking back at August.
She kicked off the carousel with a heartwarming snap in which she could be seen taking a mirror selfie with husband Jake Bongiovi, who plants a sweet kiss on her cheeks.
Meanwhile the second image featured a stunning mirror selfie of Millie in cheetah print bikini and matching scarf followed by a snap of a breathtaking sun set.
However, it was the third photo which caught the eyes and hearts of fans as it showed none other than her newly-adopted baby girl.
The photo captured her little one, whose face was hidden, nestled in a carrier held by Bongiovi as the pair walked across the tarmac toward a private jet.
Millie sweetly captioned her post with a baby bottle emoji, along with sparkle and duckling emojis.
On Thursday, August 21, the Enola Holmes star announced the joyous news about extending their family.
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the 21-year-old star wrote in a joint post with Jake.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi secretly tied the knot in May 2024.