Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream

The youngest member of BTS celebrates his 28th birthday via an emotional livestream with ARMY

Jungkook has turned 28 and he is celebrating the joyous occasion with beloved BTS Army!

On Sunday night, August 31, the youngest member of BTS marked his big day with a special livestream on Weverse where he gave many surprises to his die-hearts fans.

“First of all, thank you to my mom & dad for giving birth to me. Thanks a lot for giving birth to a healthy me, I'll try my best to live healthier. I hope you can do whatever you wish in life and live well & healthy,” he began.

Jungkook went on to add, “There's really nothing special on my birthday. It just happens to be the day I was born.

While speaking, the singer further revealed a brand-new piercing just below his lip, close to his signature mole.

After sending fans into a frenzy with his new piercing, Jungkook turned the livestream into a serious discussion as he addressed repeated attempts by strangers to enter his home.

“Another person tried to enter my house. Someone came to see me at my house, I’ve become a celebrity. Don’t come, please. Don’t come, really,” he added.

During the livestream, a fan asked Jungkook to sit still and not move around much in response which he opened up about his health.

He revealed that his movement is something he cannot control as he has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Jungkook further, “Thank you for joining this live and wishing me on my birthday, I'll now get going to wash up. I'll spend my birthday well today, try to cut a cake too if I can.”

