Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi has been caught in heated exchange with Venice Film Festival's security guard on Saturday.
During the premiere of his upcoming film Frankenstein, the 28-year-old actor appeared to get into a tense exchange.
In a video, shared on TikTok via an onlooker, the Saltburn star could be seen speaking to a man described by the fan as a “bodyguard” before Elordi started interacting with fans.
“I’m going to take a picture right here,” he then told the festival staff member.
He went on to pose for selfies with fans and then turned back toward the official and said, “Don’t ever tell me what to do.”
Many social media users quickly took to the comments to express their anger toward Elordi.
“That was really super rude of Elordi,” one wrote.
While another added, “But if something happened he would be blaming the bodyguard for not being aware. Honestly the entitlement of some celebrities.”
“I find it to be little disrespectful towards old man trying to do his job,” the third suggested.
A fourth commented, “He’s there for your safety. He’s doing his job.”
“But if he gets hurt he will blame his bodyguard,” the fifth noted.
The appearance marks as Jacob Elordi’s first public event since his recent split from Olivia Jade Giannulli.