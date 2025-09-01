Home / Entertainment

Jacob Elordi branded ‘rude’ after heated argument at Venice Film Festival

The 'Frankenstein' star caught in heated argument with Venice Film Festival official


Jacob Elordi has been caught in heated exchange with Venice Film Festival's security guard on Saturday.

During the premiere of his upcoming film Frankenstein, the 28-year-old actor appeared to get into a tense exchange.

In a video, shared on TikTok via an onlooker, the Saltburn star could be seen speaking to a man described by the fan as a “bodyguard” before Elordi started interacting with fans.

“I’m going to take a picture right here,” he then told the festival staff member.

He went on to pose for selfies with fans and then turned back toward the official and said, “Don’t ever tell me what to do.”

Many social media users quickly took to the comments to express their anger toward Elordi.

“That was really super rude of Elordi,” one wrote.

While another added, “But if something happened he would be blaming the bodyguard for not being aware. Honestly the entitlement of some celebrities.”

“I find it to be little disrespectful towards old man trying to do his job,” the third suggested.

A fourth commented, “He’s there for your safety. He’s doing his job.”

“But if he gets hurt he will blame his bodyguard,” the fifth noted.

The appearance marks as Jacob Elordi’s first public event since his recent split from Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls letter exchange with Diana months before her death
Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39

Kelsey Bateman, 'Rock of Love' contestant, dies at 39
Kelsey Bateman 'recently' passed away, though the exact time and cause of death remain unknown

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream

Jungkook opens up on major health struggle during 28th birthday livestream
The youngest member of BTS celebrates his 28th birthday via an emotional livestream with ARMY

'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis to return in new HBO series?

'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis to return in new HBO series?
The highly-anticipated TV series, Harry Potter, will premiere in 2027 on HBO

Wendy Williams eyes new role as she plots returns to television?

Wendy Williams eyes new role as she plots returns to television?
American former host last appeared on TV in 2022, when her infamous show concluded its run after she took a medical leave due to health issues

Emily Blunt reflects on cultural impact of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Emily Blunt reflects on cultural impact of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
Emily Blunt plays the role of Emily Charlton in the hit film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Zendaya turns 29: Fans shower actress with heartwarming birthday wishes

Zendaya turns 29: Fans shower actress with heartwarming birthday wishes
The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' actress was born in Oakland, California

Here’s why rapper YSL Woody gained national attention

Here’s why rapper YSL Woody gained national attention
YSL Woody spotted lying on street covered in blood after an alleged incident

Victoria Beckham takes subtle aim at Brooklyn in Romeo’s birthday tribute

Victoria Beckham takes subtle aim at Brooklyn in Romeo’s birthday tribute
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are celebrating the birthday of their second eldest son, Romeo, amid rift with Brooklyn

Fifth Harmony drops heartfelt message after reunion at Jonas Brothers show

Fifth Harmony drops heartfelt message after reunion at Jonas Brothers show
Fifth Harmony breaks silence after surprise performance at Jonas Brothers concert in Texas

'Harry Potter' reunion axed over JK Rowling's political views, says director

'Harry Potter' reunion axed over JK Rowling's political views, says director
JK Rowling has made headlines over the recent years due to her public transphobic comments

'The Virginian' star Randy Boone passes away at 83

'The Virginian' star Randy Boone passes away at 83
Randy Boone worked on multiple projects before stepping away from acting in the late 1980s