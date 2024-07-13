Eminem’s tear-jerking ‘Temporary’ features daughter Hailie’s childhood audio

Eminem is tugging at heartstrings with his latest release, Temporary, from The Death of Slim Shady!
Released on Friday, July 12, the 19-track music album, as its name already suggests, symbolizes the legendary rapper’s departure from his alter ego, Slim Shady.
In addition to being Venom rapper’s farewell, the album also delves into his heartfelt feelings for his family, particularly the somber track Temporary, which includes Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott’s early years audio.
According to the poignant song’s intro, the track was penned to comfort Hailie as she deals with the aftermath of her father, Eminem’s departure from this world.
“A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death?” said Eminem in the beginning.
“The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here. So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes,” reveals the rapper at the top of the track.
Featuring Jelly Roll’s chorus Save Me in the track Somebody Save Me, Eminem addressed his other two children, Alaina and Steve, and apologized for not being present during the key moments of their lives due to his struggles with substance abuse.
“Sorry that I chose drugs and put 'em above you / Sorry that I didn't love you enough to / Give 'em up, how the f--- do I not love you more than a pill? / Lookin' up to the ceilin' from this floor wonder will,” he rapped.
A fan commented, “The song is titled Temporary, but the impact is permanent!” whereas another wrote, “This song will hit harder when he’s actually gone.”