Rebel Wilson in a legal feud over defamation allegations

Rebel Wilson is in legal trouble for "inappropriate behavior" on The Deb's set.
In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, July 10, Rebel Wilson, who was about to make her directorial debut with The Deb, put allegations on the movie's producers, Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, and the executive producer, Vince Holden of "bad behavior" on the set.
Claiming that she was met "with absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior" for reporting the alleged misconduct, the actress accused the producers of hindering the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
On Friday, July 12, to counter Wilson's accusations, the producers of The Deb filed a lawsuit against the Hustle actress, where they refuted the allegations of movie's funds embezzlement and bad behavior on the set.
Additionally, the producers also raised accusations against Wilson about how she absconded from the movie for months at a time and behaved unprofessionally with the staff.
As per the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, the actress also repeatedly made "unauthorized and improper disclosures about the film."
"Rebel’s goal in these several disputes was to get credit for work she did not do, and to overshadow young, upcoming artists who truly deserved the credit," read the lawsuit.
Noting about the withdrawal of film from TIFF. the plaintiffs explained that the decision was taken to safeguard the credit rights of the young and deserving artists, which the actress wanted to take over forcibly.
Meanwhile, a source reported to PEOPLE that the whole cast and crew of The Deb are in support of Wilson.
"If you look on her Instagram page there’s at least 50 comments from people who actually worked on the film supporting her," adds the source. "At the wrap party for the film, everyone was praising her, and most said, this is the best film they’ve ever worked on," said the insider.