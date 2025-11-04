Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West 

Entertainment

The Australian fashion designer spotted in Australia days before the launch of her new business venture

  • By Fatima Hassan
Bianca Censori has once again dropped jaws during a bold solo outing in Australia without her husband, Kanye West.

On Tuesday, November 4, the Australian designer was pictured alongside her family in Melbourne.

For the outing, Censori opted for a revealing outfit that caught fans' attention.

The 30-year-old fashion designer sported a strapless silver bodysuit, which he paired with matching high-cut stockings.

She completed her daring look with knee-high socks and stylish heels, showing off her curves.

However, Censori was accompanied by her mother, Alexandra, and sister, Angelina, as they explored the Melbourne suburbs together without her husband, Kanye West.

This update comes a few weeks after a report suggested that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are set to launch their eponymous brand, Bianca, on December 11, but it looks like the designs will rival the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

According to media reports, Marc Jacobs, an Amercan designer who once worked with Kim for her shapewear brand, has now joined forces with Bianca for her brand.

As of now, Kim Kardashian has not responded to Bianca Censori’s latest business venture.   

