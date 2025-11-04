Entertainment

Kendall Jenner sizzles in beach snaps from her mega 30th birthday bash

The popular supermodel quietly celebrates her 30th birthday party earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kendall Jenner leaves her fans swooning with thirsty snaps as she secretly celebrated her special day.

A day after celebrating her 30th bash, the supermodel-turned-businesswoman took to her Instagram account to release behind-the-scenes footage from her extravagant celebrations.

Kendall turned 30 on Monday, November 3, 2025.

On Tuesday, November 4, the renowned fashionista kicked off her post with a stunning snap of herself posing in front of her giant helium balloons that read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KENDALL."

She simply captioned her post with, "30." 

Kendall shared a group shot of everyone who showed out for her celebration, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for her seaside soiré.

The 30-year-old model also showed her loving bond with her forever best friend and popular American popstar, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, as she was invited to the intimate birthday bash. 

These pictures came after Kendall Jenner received heartwarming birthday tributes from her eldest Kardashian sisters, including Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashians starlet also received a touching birthday note from her mother, Kris Jenner, and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. 

