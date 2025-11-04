Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show

Lewis Capaldi caused a frenzy at the Eventum Apollo, London, as he joined Role Model on stage for a fun segment.
On Monday, November 3, the Scottish singer played the character "Sally" from Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, from the hit track Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.
This is a pre-planned exciting segment of his gigs, when Role Model shouts, "Where's my Sally?" and brings out his fans and celebrity friends on stage to play the character as he sings the lyrics.
Previous Sallys included Conan Gray, Hilary Duff, Kate Hudson and Charli XCX.
For Monday's gig, Lewis appeared on stage with a beer in hand as he danced a little and shouted the lyrics before giving Role Model a hug and saying goodbye to the crowd.
The surprising interaction came after the Someone You Loved crooner was announced to headline the Latitude festival on its twentieth anniversary.
Set to take place in Henham Park in Suffolk, the line-up, which included Teddy Swims and Dave Byrne besides Lewis, was revealed on November 3.