Entertainment

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show

Role Model kicked off the UK and Europe leg of his 'No Place Like Tour' in London on Monday with Lewis Capaldi's cameo

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as Sally at Role Models London show
Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show

Lewis Capaldi caused a frenzy at the Eventum Apollo, London, as he joined Role Model on stage for a fun segment.

On Monday, November 3, the Scottish singer played the character "Sally" from Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, from the hit track Sally, When the Wine Runs Out.

This is a pre-planned exciting segment of his gigs, when Role Model shouts, "Where's my Sally?" and brings out his fans and celebrity friends on stage to play the character as he sings the lyrics.

Previous Sallys included Conan Gray, Hilary Duff, Kate Hudson and Charli XCX.

For Monday's gig, Lewis appeared on stage with a beer in hand as he danced a little and shouted the lyrics before giving Role Model a hug and saying goodbye to the crowd.

The surprising interaction came after the Someone You Loved crooner was announced to headline the Latitude festival on its twentieth anniversary.

Set to take place in Henham Park in Suffolk, the line-up, which included Teddy Swims and Dave Byrne besides Lewis, was revealed on November 3.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title
The 'Bridgerton' star has made history as People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin
Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner parted ways earlier this year months before dating Chris Martin

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere
Ariana Grande makes dissapointment announcement, confirms she won't attend ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday
Kendall Jenner marked her 30th birthday with a luxurious destination party

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped
Blake Lively releases celebratory video with Ryan Reynolds a day after Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit dismissed

Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’

Kim Kardashian shares devastating lesson that taught her to trust ‘instinct’
Kim Kardashian points finger at ChatGPT after failing law exam

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89

Oscar nominee Diane Ladd, star of 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore', dies at 89
Laura Dern confirmed the death of her mother Diane Ladd, an Oscar-nominated actress

Jonathan Bailey reacts to '2025’s Sexiest Man Alive' title: 'The honor of a lifetime'

Jonathan Bailey reacts to '2025’s Sexiest Man Alive' title: 'The honor of a lifetime'
The 'Bridgerton' star earned the title of 'PEOPLE' magazine’s '2025 Sexiest Man Alive'

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé

Kendall Jenner receives sweet birthday wishes from ‘big sis’ Kourtney, Khloé
Khloé Kardashian posts pictures from private birthday bash for Kendall Jenner 30th birthday

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award

A$AP Rocky honors Rihanna while accepting Fashion Icon Award
Rihanna makes first red carpet apperance after baby birth to support A$AP Rocky at CFDA Awards 2025

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid gives fans glimpse into fall adventures with daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid shares her daughter Khai with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence after David Harbour harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown kicks off 'Stranger Things' press tour after filing harassment claims against David Harbour