Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad

The 'Christy' actress was part of the American Eagle's fall campaign, which was accused of promoting eugenics due to wordplay

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Sydney Sweeney has finally opened up about the controversial American Eagle jeans ad that landed her in hot water.

During an interview with GQ for its "Men of the Year" cover story that was published on Tuesday, November 4, the Euphoria actress talked about her denim campaign, which had a tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

Four months after the Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer dropped its collection, Sydney was asked if she was surprised by the reaction to the ad.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," the 28-year-old replied.

The controversial campaign – with the play on words "gene" and "jeans" – sparked immense backlash for Sydney and the clothing retailer, with some critics calling it out for promoting racism and eugenics.

In a surprise turn of events, the actress and the advertisement were supported by the White House and the US Vice President JD Vance, who called out the liberals for being overly sensitive about linking the ad to being pro-Nazi and promoting white supremacy.

Sydney was also asked what it was like to have the president and vice president speak about the jeans ad.

"It was surreal," she replied in reference to Donald Trump's praise of the ad.

