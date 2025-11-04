Entertainment

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute

Young Bleed's passing news came days after his sister confirmed that he was hospitalised amid death speculations

  • By Hania Jamil
Rapper Young Bleed has passed away at the age of 51 due to complications of a brain aneurysm.

Confirming the news, his son penned an emotional note on his Instagram account, reading, "Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!! Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u."

The tragic news came days after Young Bleed's sister Tedra Johnson-Spears opened up about his health in a Facebook post, addressing the death speculations at the time.

She wrote, "This will be my first and last post. We are receiving a tremendous amount of calls about my big brother Glenn, Tank, Young Bleed. If you have not called his mother personally, please do not post about him."

"Our family ask that you respect our privacy and hold all calls and text at this time. He is still currently in ICU and his mother asked if you all would respect her wishes and not make any RIP post," Tedra noted.

Her statement came after it was reported that Young Bleed, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm after his performance at the No Limit-Cash Money Verzuz event in Las Vegas.

