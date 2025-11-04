Entertainment

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby

The 'WAP' hitmaker initially revealed her fourth pregnancy in September this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Stefon Diggs has stunned fans by revealing the sex of his new baby with Cardi B months after announcing a shocking pregnancy.

A day after the Please Me hitmaker made a surprise appearance at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts to cheer on New England Patriots wide receiver for his NFL game, the 31-year-old athlete confirmed the gender of his upcoming baby.

In a conversation with People, Diggs opened up about his baby on the way with Cardi, saying, "It’s a boy. That’s enough for me, I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

"It's supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck," the American football player told the outlet during the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony. 

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning rapper initially confirmed that she’s pregnant with her fourth child during her guest appearance on CBS's Morning.

On September 17, Cardi said, "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I'm happy, I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

It is important to note that Cardi B is expected to deliver her fourth child in February this year. 

She is also a mother to her three children, including Kulture Kiari Cephus, seven; son Wave Set Cephus, three; and daughter Blossom, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Offset. 

