Entertainment

Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks

Critics accused Kristin of being insensitive, which broke her, stating 'that’s all I’m going to say'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks
Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks

The Apple Tree star Kristin Chenoweth stated she was deeply affected by the massive backlash to her comments regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old reflected on the backlash she received after her September Instagram post, where the Wicked star stated that she was “upset” about Kirk’s killing and called it a “heartbreak.”

Critics accused Kristin of being insensitive, which broke her, stating “that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart.”

Kirk, cofounder of Turning Point USA and an ally of former President Donald Trump, was shot to death during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Notably, a suspect, Tyler Robinson, is currently under arrest.

In a previous interview with NY1, the Glee alum said she had “a human moment of reflection” and later understood that her comment “hurt some folks.”

The Kristin artist continued, “I’m a Christian and a person of faith, but also an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. For some, that doesn’t go together, but for me, it always has.”

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis also received similar backlash after expressing empathy over Kirk’s death on a podcast, later clarifying to Variety that she was speaking about his faith, rather than endorsement of his views.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't'

Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't'
The 'positions' singer missed the 'Wicked: For Good' Brazil premiere after deplaning due to safety issues

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles
The former Spice Girls singer pens heartwarming note for husband, David Beckham, over his Royal achievement

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute
Young Bleed's passing news came days after his sister confirmed that he was hospitalised amid death speculations

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad
The 'Christy' actress was part of the American Eagle's fall campaign, which was accused of promoting eugenics due to wordplay

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby
The 'WAP' hitmaker initially revealed her fourth pregnancy in September this year

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West
The Australian fashion designer spotted in Australia days before the launch of her new business venture

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show
Role Model kicked off the UK and Europe leg of his 'No Place Like Tour' in London on Monday with Lewis Capaldi's cameo

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title
The 'Bridgerton' star has made history as People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin
Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner parted ways earlier this year months before dating Chris Martin

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere
Ariana Grande makes dissapointment announcement, confirms she won't attend ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday
Kendall Jenner marked her 30th birthday with a luxurious destination party

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped
Blake Lively releases celebratory video with Ryan Reynolds a day after Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit dismissed