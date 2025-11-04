Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks

The Apple Tree star Kristin Chenoweth stated she was deeply affected by the massive backlash to her comments regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old reflected on the backlash she received after her September Instagram post, where the Wicked star stated that she was “upset” about Kirk’s killing and called it a “heartbreak.”
Critics accused Kristin of being insensitive, which broke her, stating “that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart.”
Kirk, cofounder of Turning Point USA and an ally of former President Donald Trump, was shot to death during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.
Notably, a suspect, Tyler Robinson, is currently under arrest.
In a previous interview with NY1, the Glee alum said she had “a human moment of reflection” and later understood that her comment “hurt some folks.”
The Kristin artist continued, “I’m a Christian and a person of faith, but also an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. For some, that doesn’t go together, but for me, it always has.”
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis also received similar backlash after expressing empathy over Kirk’s death on a podcast, later clarifying to Variety that she was speaking about his faith, rather than endorsement of his views.