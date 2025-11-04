Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't' 

Ariana Grande has made an emotional request after missing the Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good on Monday due to a plane issue.
In her original social media post, the 32-year-old shared that despite trying all the possible options, she would not be able to join her cast members in São Paulo for the event that kicks off the Wicked: For Good global premiere tour.
Addressing fans' reaction to her not being at the event, Ariana turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 4, noting, "Please don't wish danger on us."
"no matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn't try," the Everyday singer penned.
Sharing that she was looking forward to joining the Brazilian fans for a year, the 7 Rings hitmaker explained her schedule and again highlighted that the plane "had a safety problem and i have explained why finding another option was impossible.."
"please know how disappointed i am. sending lots of love to you all i hope it's a beautiful and safe night. i love Brazil, i always have, i always will," she concluded the emotional statement.
Wicked: For Good picks up years after the events of Wicked and will follow Elphaba and Glinda's choices and the different life paths they've followed. The fantasy film is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.