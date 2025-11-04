Entertainment

Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't'

The 'positions' singer missed the 'Wicked: For Good' Brazil premiere after deplaning due to safety issues

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing Wicked Brazil premiere: please dont
Ariana Grande makes emotional plea after missing 'Wicked' Brazil premiere: 'please don't' 

Ariana Grande has made an emotional request after missing the Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good on Monday due to a plane issue.

In her original social media post, the 32-year-old shared that despite trying all the possible options, she would not be able to join her cast members in São Paulo for the event that kicks off the Wicked: For Good global premiere tour.

Addressing fans' reaction to her not being at the event, Ariana turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 4, noting, "Please don't wish danger on us."

"no matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn't try," the Everyday singer penned.

picture credit: Ariana Grande/ Instagram
picture credit: Ariana Grande/ Instagram 

Sharing that she was looking forward to joining the Brazilian fans for a year, the 7 Rings hitmaker explained her schedule and again highlighted that the plane "had a safety problem and i have explained why finding another option was impossible.."

"please know how disappointed i am. sending lots of love to you all i hope it's a beautiful and safe night. i love Brazil, i always have, i always will," she concluded the emotional statement.

Wicked: For Good picks up years after the events of Wicked and will follow Elphaba and Glinda's choices and the different life paths they've followed. The fantasy film is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks

Kristin Chenoweth reflects on backlash to Charlie Kirk remarks
Critics accused Kristin of being insensitive, which broke her, stating 'that’s all I’m going to say'

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles

Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles
The former Spice Girls singer pens heartwarming note for husband, David Beckham, over his Royal achievement

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute

Young Bleed dies at 51, son pens emotional tribute
Young Bleed's passing news came days after his sister confirmed that he was hospitalised amid death speculations

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney finally speaks out on backlash over controversial jeans ad
The 'Christy' actress was part of the American Eagle's fall campaign, which was accused of promoting eugenics due to wordplay

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby

Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs finally confirms gender of their new baby
The 'WAP' hitmaker initially revealed her fourth pregnancy in September this year

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West

Bianca Censori stuns in daring look during solo outing without Kanye West
The Australian fashion designer spotted in Australia days before the launch of her new business venture

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show

Lewis Capaldi stuns fans as 'Sally' at Role Model's London show
Role Model kicked off the UK and Europe leg of his 'No Place Like Tour' in London on Monday with Lewis Capaldi's cameo

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title

'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title
The 'Bridgerton' star has made history as People's first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin
Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner parted ways earlier this year months before dating Chris Martin

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere
Ariana Grande makes dissapointment announcement, confirms she won't attend ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens sweet message for sister Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday
Kendall Jenner marked her 30th birthday with a luxurious destination party

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped

Blake Lively shares exciting video after Justin Baldoni counter lawsuit dropped
Blake Lively releases celebratory video with Ryan Reynolds a day after Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit dismissed