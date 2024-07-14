Anant-Radhika wedding: Kriti Sanon makes hearts flutter in stunning lehenga

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  July 14, 2024
Kriti Sanon graced the glitzy wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Crew actress shared major fashion inspo with her stunning wedding OOTD.

In video and pictures shared, Sanon did not forget to impress her fans with her sartorial choice.


She wore a hot pink lehenga from Manish Malhotra's archival collection, epitomizing grace and elegance.


This exquisite Arpita Mehta outfit has extensive hand embroidery using the traditional Ahir technique. 

It had intricate motifs of Keri, flowers and parrots accented with minimal baarik cutdana for added sparkle. 

Paired with the lehenga was a paneled Bandhani dupatta with mirror detailing all over. 

In terms of makeup, the actress opted  for a simplistic route. Her eye- liner game was right on point and her mascara laden eyes went well with her nude lip shade.

The hairstyle was on a whole other level.

Sanon accessorized  her look with a stunning necklace and chunky gold bangles with a finger ring that was a glorious addition to her look.

Kriti danced her heart out at the wedding gala along with other A- list celebrities. 

