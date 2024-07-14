Joe Biden reaches out to Trump following rally shooting

US President Joe Biden spoke to Donald Trump following the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14.
According to CBS News, the White House confirmed late Saturday night that Biden and Trump talked on the phone without disclosing any further information about the conversation between the US presidential candidates.
Earlier in the day, the President, in his public remarks, condemned attacks on Republican candidates and said, “There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. That's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. You cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this. Everyone must condemn it."
Biden stated, “I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally.”
For the unversed, Trump was shot during a rally in Butler. As per the 78-year-old, he ‘felt the bullet ripping through the skin,’ piercing the upper part of his ear. During the rally, a gunman and at least one audience member were killed, while two other attendees were critically injured, tells US Secret Service.
Trump also thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response while extending 'condolences to the family of the person killed and badly injured in the rally.'