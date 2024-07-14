World

Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks

FBI recognised a suspected shooter of Trump's through a DNA test

  July 14, 2024
The suspected shooter involved in the attack on former President Donald Trump during the Pennsylvania rally has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Who was the Trump shooter?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, “The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Bethel Park is a town about 70 km away from Butler, where the Republican candidate for the presidency was shot during a rally.

It further added, “This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online.”

According to CNN, the shooter was killed at the scene by agents of the US Secret Service.

The public records showed that the gunman was registered to vote as a Republican; however, he made a small donation to a Democratic-aligned group in 2021.

Moreover, the authorities earlier in the news conference said about that suspected gunman’s identification, “It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations. There was no identification of the individual. We are looking at photographs right now. We are trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation."

Additionally, Trump is fine and safe after the bullet to his upper part of the ear. The 78-year-old has now flown back to Newark, New Jersey.

World News

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump
Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident
Joe Biden reaches out to Trump following rally shooting
Trump Rally Shooting: Witness reports spotting shooter with rifle
Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally
Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe
Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area
School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine
K.P. Sharma Oli set to lead new 'coalition government' in Nepal
Joe Biden vows to ‘keep moving’ in general election race