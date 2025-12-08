Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction

Princess Beatrice has decided to keep the focus on her own family, as her disgraced parents gear up for a major royal outing this week.
As reported by The Mirror, Beatrice's youngest daughter, Athena, who was born prematurely back in January, will be christened at the Chapel Royal in St James' Palace in Central London on Friday.
A source has shared that her parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who both lost their titles in recent weeks due to their links with Jeffrey Epstein, will attend the christening.
They would be joining Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their older daughter Sienna, as well as Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons.
The ceremony is believed to be strictly private, and while Athena's maternal grandparents would be in attendance, they are likely not be seen in any official photos.
A source told the Daily Mail, "Beatrice is determined to keep the focus entirely on her daughter, but there is no escaping the moment's significance as this will be the former Duke and Duchess of York's first appearance at a Royal Family event and possibly the last time he steps foot in St James's Chapel."
The major family outing will take place after Beatrice and Eugenie skip the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas Carol Service amid the scandals surrounding their parents.
Notably, while both Andrew and Fergie lost their titles and honours due to their association with the disgraced financier, the two princesses have been unaffected by any changes.
It has been reported that King Charles is close to his nieces and wants to keep them in the royal fold.